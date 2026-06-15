Kevin Warsh boiled down his advice for the Federal Reserve before an audience of investors last year. “Stop talking so much,” he said. “More thinking, less talking.”
Kevin Warsh wants the Fed to stop explaining everything
SummaryFor decades, the central bank believed talking openly made its policy work better. Its new chairman believes the opposite.
Kevin Warsh boiled down his advice for the Federal Reserve before an audience of investors last year. “Stop talking so much,” he said. “More thinking, less talking.”
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