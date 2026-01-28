Key Gulf allies say they won’t aid US in an Iran strike, limiting Trump’s options
Summary
Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. say Washington can’t use their airspace for a military operation against Tehran.
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday ruled out the use of its airspace and territory for a potential U.S. attack on Iran, complicating the Trump administration’s options in response to Tehran’s violent crackdown against Iranian protesters.
