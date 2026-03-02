Khamenei’s death leaves Iran at historic turning point—without a clear successor

While the Iranian leadership settles on a new leader, other figures are positioned to wield influence. Longtime regime stalwart Ali Larijani, who heads Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has emerged as a power broker. A pragmatist and political survivor, Larijani is a former nuclear negotiator whose daughter studied in the U.S. Former President Hassan Rouhani, while loathed by parts of the clergy, has in recent months returned to the fore and has experience dealing with the West.