The death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leaves Iran at a historic precipice, forcing it to navigate a difficult transition while weathering a massive military campaign from the U.S. and Israel and simmering unrest in the streets.
Khamenei’s death leaves Iran at historic turning point—without a clear successor
SummaryThe Islamic Republic he led for nearly four decades is in a fight for its survival.
