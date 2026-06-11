Kicking and screaming: the 75-year struggle that forged America into a soccer nation

King of New York

While the U.S. team couldn’t get anywhere near the World Cup, the closest thing to the human embodiment of the World Cup came to America. In 1975, a Brazilian named Edson Arantes do Nascimento landed in New York to sign for a short-lived team called the Cosmos. He was better known to the rest of the world as Pelé. He had come out of retirement, lured by a multimillion-dollar contract to conquer the U.S. Over his three seasons in America, he sold out Giants Stadium and routinely closed down Studio 54. But even having the most charismatic goal scorer who ever lived couldn’t make soccer stick. By the mid-1980s, the North American Soccer League had collapsed—and the U.S. was widely viewed as a soccer wasteland.