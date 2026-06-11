Kicking and screaming: the 75-year struggle that forged America into a soccer nation

Soccer in America has never been treated like any other sport.
In a country that can’t even agree on what to call the game, it has been alternately loved like an underground band, ridiculed as a poisonous foreign import, and, for most of its history, roundly ignored.
But if the U.S. is in a position to co-host the largest ever World Cup over the course of the next five weeks, it’s because of a bubbling undercurrent that has sustained the game in America for nearly a century. Today, it boasts one of the best attended domestic leagues in the world, a men’s national team that is consistently ranked in the top 15, and a vibrant soccer culture that revolves around the simple joy of Saturday-morning pints.