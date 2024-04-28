Kidnapped by one side, maimed by the other: One teenager’s ordeal in Congo war
Gabriele Steinhauser , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryA new offensive by a Rwanda-backed militia and the government’s controversial response have civilians caught in the middle.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo—The pain that seared through Innocent Bizimana’s body was almost impossible to describe. Looking down his lanky frame, the 18-year-old saw his left leg torn to pieces, his foot askew, hanging on by shreds of flesh and skin. His lower right leg was perforated by shrapnel from the shell that had just exploded in front of him.
