Killer robots are about to fill Ukrainian skies
James Marson , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 16 Nov 2024, 02:04 PM IST
SummaryKyiv’s drone suppliers are ramping up production of computer-guided drones that are cheap to produce and can’t be electronically jammed.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—Killer robots have arrived on the Ukrainian battlefield.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less