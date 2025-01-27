Kim Jong Un is doing everything he can to keep North Korea’s youth in line
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Jan 2025, 11:43 AM IST
SummaryThe dictator, eager to shut out the influence of Hollywood and K-pop, has been exalting a “shock brigade” of 300,000 teens and 20-somethings drafted into flood reconstruction.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kim Jong Un enjoys absolute power across North Korea and is regarded as godlike by his own people. But one threat appears to loom large for the 41-year-old dictator: disloyalty from his country’s youth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less