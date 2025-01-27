Kim Jong Un is doing everything he can to keep North Korea’s youth in line

Kim’s decision a year ago to abandon hopes of peaceful reunification with South Korea and declare Seoul as North Korea’s new No. 1 enemy indicated how seriously he considers foreign influence as a threat. In recent years, Kim moved to also ban the use of South Korean fashion such as miniskirts or expressions like nam-chin, a shortened way to say boyfriend in South Korea. The country instituted shoot-on-sight orders at the border and erected barriers to block North Koreans from leaving—and outside information from coming in.