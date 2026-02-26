SEOUL—Kim Jong Un, offering closing remarks at a twice-a-decade party conclave, left the door open for talks with the U.S. while presenting an ultimatum: accept North Korea as a nuclear state or descend into permanent confrontation.
Kim Jong Un offers Trump coexistence or confrontation
SummaryAt a five-yearly party congress, North Korea’s leader outlined a vision for potential U.S. engagement that is contingent on him keeping his nuclear weapons.
SEOUL—Kim Jong Un, offering closing remarks at a twice-a-decade party conclave, left the door open for talks with the U.S. while presenting an ultimatum: accept North Korea as a nuclear state or descend into permanent confrontation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More