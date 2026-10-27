Kim Jong Un’s curious visit to China

It was unusual, too, for Mr Kim to show up in China without seeing its leader, Xi Jinping. The pair met in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, in June when Mr Xi visited for the first time in seven years. That followed a summit between them in Beijing in 2025. This time, however, Mr Xi was busy preparing for a long-scheduled meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee in Beijing, which started on October 26th. He sent Wang Huning, who ranks fourth in China’s leadership, instead. On each of Mr Kim’s five previous visits to China since taking power, he met Mr Xi in person.