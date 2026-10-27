Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, rarely travels abroad. So his surprise visit on October 24th to Dandong, a Chinese city that borders North Korea, deserves attention. Mr Kim is rebuilding ties with China after four years of cosying up to Russia (by sending it troops and supplies for the war in Ukraine). He may also be preparing for new diplomacy with America, and possibly a meeting with President Donald Trump in November.
Kim Jong Un’s curious visit to China
SummaryNorth Korea’s dictator rebuilds ties with an old friend
Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s dictator, rarely travels abroad. So his surprise visit on October 24th to Dandong, a Chinese city that borders North Korea, deserves attention. Mr Kim is rebuilding ties with China after four years of cosying up to Russia (by sending it troops and supplies for the war in Ukraine). He may also be preparing for new diplomacy with America, and possibly a meeting with President Donald Trump in November.
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