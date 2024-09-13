Kim Jong Un’s latest flaunt: A secret nuclear site now shown in public

North Korea’s relations with Russia have flourished since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as the two isolated countries aligned over distrust of the U.S.-led world order. Russian soldiers are firing North Korea-supplied missiles in Ukraine, according to assessments from Washington, Seoul and Kyiv. During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June, the two countries signed a mutual defense treaty. Putin said at the time he wouldn’t rule out offering military-technical cooperation to Pyongyang.