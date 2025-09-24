Kim Jong Un wants a military that’s more than just nukes—and Russia can help
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Sept 2025, 06:59 am IST
Summary
The North Korean leader, taking lessons from his troops fighting in Ukraine, faces a tall task upgrading the nation’s Soviet-era conventional weaponry.
Kim Jong Un, seizing on his closer ties with Russia, has recently begun signaling a major policy shift: beefing up North Korea’s outdated conventional arms alongside its nuclear arsenal.
