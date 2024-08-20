Kim Jong Un wants to block all North Koreans from escaping. It isn’t working.
SummaryA recent rise in defections from the country’s protected classes are reinforcing outside assessments that Kim is contending with internal discontent that could ultimately threaten his grip on power.
SEOUL—Wanting to halt defections to neighboring South Korea, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has ordered the construction of new border walls, rearmed guard posts and installed more land mines. But North Koreans keep finding creative ways to flee.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more