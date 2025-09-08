Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds and the age of the celebrity brand

Not only are celebrities now able to communicate directly with their fans. They can sell directly to them, too. Fledgling brands no longer need to sell via big retailers, who take a cut of profits, or to open physical stores, which involves enormous upfront investment. To sell online, they do not even need to go through e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Tools such as those offered by Shopify, a Canadian software firm, have made it easier than ever to build an e-commerce site or mobile app. Social-media platforms such as TikTok now allow brands to sell directly to users, too. Direct-to-consumer sales have risen to account for around one-seventh of e-commerce globally, according to NIQ, a data provider. Anita Balchandani of McKinsey, a consultancy, reckons they make up as much as 100% of revenue in the early days of a typical celebrity brand, dropping to 30-60% as firms expand and add third-party distribution.