King Charles is on a mission to salvage UK relations with Trump

Much is at stake. The “Special Relationship” between the U.S. and its mother country is at a generational low, thanks to growing frictions over everything from trade to the war in Ukraine to Trump’s threats to seize Greenland. The U.S. attack on Iran has also caused energy prices to jump, damaging the British economy and exasperating the British government, which thinks the war is illegal and unwise. Trump meanwhile regularly harangues British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on social media for not supporting his military endeavors in the Middle East and for the U.K. government’s penchant for wind-powered energy, which he hates.