King Charles rolls out the red carpet to woo Trump
Max Colchester , Robbie Gramer , Tarini Parti , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 16 Sept 2025, 03:42 pm IST
Summary
With its military and economic power waning, Britain is leaning on its monarchy to keep the Trump administration sweet on the U.K.
LONDON—This week the British government will play its royal Trump card.
