King Charles rolls out the red carpet to woo Trump

Over the past century the British monarchy has completed a foreign-policy transition from rulers of a vast empire to celebrity diplomats. Regal soft power is becoming an increasingly important crutch for the British government as the country’s economic and military might in the world diminishes. The “special relationship" between the U.K. and the U.S., in particular, has become ever more lopsided—so much so that the prospect of an overnight stay with a real king is vital in keeping the leader of the free world sweet.