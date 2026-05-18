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Kyiv enters a hopeful spring after surviving the war’s darkest winter

Anastasiia Malenko, WSJ
4 min read18 May 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Rescuers work at a residential building after Russian strikes in Kyiv.
Rescuers work at a residential building after Russian strikes in Kyiv.
Summary

Warm weather and battlefield success have infused Ukraine’s capital city with optimism, even as bombs fall.

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KYIV—It was the middle of January when the cold and lack of electricity forced Olha Kosova and her baby to flee their Kyiv apartment to her parents’ place in the suburbs.

KYIV—It was the middle of January when the cold and lack of electricity forced Olha Kosova and her baby to flee their Kyiv apartment to her parents’ place in the suburbs.

Now, spring is here, the electricity is working and Kosova and 1-year-old Lisa are back home in their sun-drenched apartment.

Now, spring is here, the electricity is working and Kosova and 1-year-old Lisa are back home in their sun-drenched apartment.

“I don’t even remember this winter,” Kosova said. “It fades from the memory so quickly as if it never happened.”

Kyiv and its residents are bouncing back from the darkest winter of the war. Russia struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure more than 1,400 times with missiles and drones dating to last July, according to an official Ukrainian tally. The attacks plunged cities into darkness and cut heat, leaving Kyiv residents such as Kosova and others in her apartment block on Tychyna Avenue freezing and miserable.

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HomeGlobalKyiv enters a hopeful spring after surviving the war’s darkest winter

Kyiv enters a hopeful spring after surviving the war’s darkest winter

Anastasiia Malenko, WSJ
4 min read18 May 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Rescuers work at a residential building after Russian strikes in Kyiv.
Rescuers work at a residential building after Russian strikes in Kyiv.
Summary

Warm weather and battlefield success have infused Ukraine’s capital city with optimism, even as bombs fall.

Gift this article

KYIV—It was the middle of January when the cold and lack of electricity forced Olha Kosova and her baby to flee their Kyiv apartment to her parents’ place in the suburbs.

KYIV—It was the middle of January when the cold and lack of electricity forced Olha Kosova and her baby to flee their Kyiv apartment to her parents’ place in the suburbs.

Now, spring is here, the electricity is working and Kosova and 1-year-old Lisa are back home in their sun-drenched apartment.

Now, spring is here, the electricity is working and Kosova and 1-year-old Lisa are back home in their sun-drenched apartment.

“I don’t even remember this winter,” Kosova said. “It fades from the memory so quickly as if it never happened.”

Kyiv and its residents are bouncing back from the darkest winter of the war. Russia struck Ukraine’s energy infrastructure more than 1,400 times with missiles and drones dating to last July, according to an official Ukrainian tally. The attacks plunged cities into darkness and cut heat, leaving Kyiv residents such as Kosova and others in her apartment block on Tychyna Avenue freezing and miserable.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalKyiv enters a hopeful spring after surviving the war’s darkest winter
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