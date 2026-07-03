This wasn’t how Daniil Ivashchenko expected to spend his 10th birthday.
Kyiv’s Subway Morphs Into an Underground Town as Missiles Thud Above
SummaryPets, homework and pillows on the platform. This is how Kyiv residents spent a recent night under missile and drone attack.
This wasn’t how Daniil Ivashchenko expected to spend his 10th birthday.
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