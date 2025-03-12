LA has big plans to rebuild after the fires. Good luck getting insurance.
Kevin T. Dugan , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 12 Mar 2025, 02:20 PM IST
SummaryResidents displaced by wildfires seek a speedy return to the city’s Pacific Palisades, but California’s largest insurer says, ”Writing new policies doesn’t make any sense at this time.”
In her pop-art decorated office in the heart of Beverly Hills, real-estate broker Rochelle Maize got an early look at who would control the future of the Pacific Palisades.
