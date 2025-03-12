LA has big plans to rebuild after the fires. Good luck getting insurance.

The fire would cost State Farm $7.9 billion, according to the insurer’s estimates. Although it had enough capital to pay for its policies from the fires, the outlook was looking worse. Inflation was straining its balance sheets, and natural disasters were becoming more frequent and severe. At least one ratings agency, Standard & Poor’s, had warned of a downgrade, which could lead mortgage lenders to not accept the insurer’s guarantees as collateral for home buyers.