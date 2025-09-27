Laid-off tech workers say H-1B crackdown won’t help them get a job

The Trump administration says it wants to create more opportunities for American workers.

A new barrier for foreign workers could open some opportunities for U.S. tech workers, who for months have faced a dismal job market.

But many aren’t expecting much help.

The Trump administration last week said it would now cost $100,000 to apply for new H-1B visas, which are especially used for tech jobs, dominated by workers from India and supply a big labor force for many tech titans, including Amazon.com. The Trump administration’s stated goal: to open up more opportunities for American workers.

The Wall Street Journal spoke with a dozen recently laid-off tech employees, most of whom are still hunting for work. Most said their biggest problems are a weak domestic job market, the rise of artificial intelligence and a glut of displaced people looking for similar roles. Some said the new visa fees might reduce competition, but others said their H-1B colleagues helped tech companies flourish, which can lead to more jobs.

“I’ve been unemployed for four months, but it’s not like I’m not getting interviews because of the H-1B workforce," said Dallas-based Suzanne Carroll, 54 years old, who lost her IT risk and compliance job earlier this year. Recent layoffs have hit H-1B workers hard, too, she said: “We’re all being impacted."

The U.S. caps the number of new H-1B visas at 85,000 a year, but there are exceptions for employees of universities and other nonprofits. The U.S. issued nearly 400,000 of these visas in the last fiscal year, most to cover situations like extensions or workers switching jobs.

The White House and other critics argue the H-1B program takes jobs away from American workers and is subject to abuse, including by IT outsourcing companies that allow tech companies to pay visa holders less for the same work. Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has called it a “scam to destroy the American worker."

A September poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found six in 10 Americans think legal immigration offers major benefits to economic growth, up 16 percentage points since March 2024. Many of the tech world’s most notable luminaries—ranging from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to Elon Musk—have previously themselves held H-1B visas. Another survey earlier this year by tech staffing company Howdy.com, which polled more than 1,000 tech workers, found 75% said H-1B workers filled skill gaps in the workplace.

Still, one in five people in that survey said they feared H-1B recipients would replace them, and a quarter said workers with the visas were paid less. And some tech workers trying to find jobs are hopeful that Trump’s new policy will help.

“I think it’s going to even the playing field," said Byron Hilyard, 61, a support engineer in Salem, Ore. He quit a job two years ago thinking he would find another, but he is still out of work and worried ageism has also limited his prospects.

Graham Harris, a 25-year-old in Brooklyn, has started looking beyond the tech field for a new job after an April layoff. But he also thinks the new visa policy might ease some competition. “Companies will have to look for U.S. talent," he said.

Most workers the Journal spoke with said they face much bigger challenges, including layoffs that have erased more than 240,000 tech jobs since 2024, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks workforce reductions in tech. During the pandemic, many companies overhired and have since been paring back, and growth in AI also has pushed some to rethink their staffing, said Vijay Govindarajan, professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.

Labor reports show a sluggish job market overall, with hiring stalled in recent months, hitting white-collar and tech workers hard. Concern about a weak labor market recently prompted the first Federal Reserve interest-rate cut this year.

“I just think companies are being very conservative because of the economy," said Juliette Gondon, 26, who lost her job at a recruitment technology startup this spring. Since then, she said roughly 100 job applications have yielded two interviews and no offers.

Some tech leaders have praised Trump’s new H-1B fee, saying it would encourage tech companies to seek visas only for high-value jobs. Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings called it “a great solution" in a post on X, arguing that it would reduce competition for such visas and make them available for roles that truly warrant them. Others have said the new policy will motivate companies to offshore jobs.

Giovanni Peri, an economist who directs the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis, said research has shown bringing in H-1B workers—many of whom bring top-tier expertise and new perspectives—leads to more innovation and job creation. His own research shows that more foreign STEM workers help lift overall wages for Americans.

“I don’t even know how we’d have an industry without them," said David Belais, a 43-year-old data engineer in Portland, Ore., who said most colleagues during his career have been foreign-born.

Longtime tech worker Leo Osahor, 48, said he fears the new $100,000 fee would hit startups especially hard, hobbling the potential for innovation and limiting their access to talent. Osahor, a U.S. citizen and former H-1B holder who immigrated from Trinidad and Tobago 25 years ago, was laid off from a product-management job last fall, but has since founded two startups.

He said that in his experience, the tech world welcomes foreign talent. He also said the workforce faces more pressing threats, especially from the rise of AI that can code and problem-solve.

“Anyone with a keyboard and mouse is at risk," he said.

