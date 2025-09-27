Laid-off tech workers say H-1B crackdown won’t help them get a job

Most workers the Journal spoke with said they face much bigger challenges, including layoffs that have erased more than 240,000 tech jobs since 2024, according to Layoffs.fyi, which tracks workforce reductions in tech. During the pandemic, many companies overhired and have since been paring back, and growth in AI also has pushed some to rethink their staffing, said Vijay Govindarajan, professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business.