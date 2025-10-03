LA’s Entertainment economy is looking like a disaster movie
Ben Fritz , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Oct 2025, 07:45 am IST
Summary
Work is evaporating, businesses are closing, longtime residents are leaving, and Los Angeles’s creative middle class is hanging on by a thread.
LOS ANGELES—Brian Mainolfi has been drawing since he came to this city in 1994. The Baltimore native started as an assistant to legendary Looney Tunes animator Chuck Jones, worked on Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and “Mulan," and spent a decade on the animated sitcom “American Dad."
