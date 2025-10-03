LA’s Entertainment economy is looking like a disaster movie

Mainolfi’s family of four never lived extravagantly on his salary of around $100,000, but now they’re using retirement and college savings and scrimping to survive in their three-bedroom ranch house in suburban Burbank. With his union healthcare set to disappear at the end of the year for lack of work, the 54-year-old is trying to figure out for the first time in his life what he could do to make money besides draw.