Lasers, magnets and the $40 billion fight to store the world’s data
John Keilman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Mar 2025, 05:08 PM IST
SummaryMakers of hard disk drives, under growing pressure from faster rivals, hope a breakthrough will keep it the dominant data-storage medium.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Data-storage company Seagate makes hard disk drive components at its factory in suburban Minneapolis.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less