Law firms have a big problem: senior partners aren’t retiring

The most powerful and elite law firms, built on the idea of cradle-to-grave partnership, are facing an awkward problem: Their older, senior partners aren’t retiring.
So firms are trying to push partners to take the leap with new and increasingly creative incentives that range from financial to life-fulfilling.
Roughly a third of lawyers in the U.S. are 55 or older, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of that 14% are over 65, the data show. It isn’t unusual to see lawyers work well into their 80s and even 90s.