Law firms have a big problem: senior partners aren’t retiring

But then he met with the team at Zelinka Parsons, a husband-and-wife consulting business that offers one-on-one counseling and group retreats in Tucson, Ariz., and has worked with Latham for over a decade. They pushed him to be a bit more introspective. He was asked to reflect on how many healthy years he had left and what he planned to do with them, two years at a time. At first, he struggled with relatively simple questions such as “How would you spend your first day of retirement?”