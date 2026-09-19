Law firms have a big problem: senior partners aren’t retiring

The most powerful and elite law firms, built on the idea of cradle-to-grave partnership, are facing an awkward problem: Their older, senior partners aren’t retiring.
The most powerful and elite law firms, built on the idea of cradle-to-grave partnership, are facing an awkward problem: Their older, senior partners aren’t retiring.
So firms are trying to push partners to take the leap with new and increasingly creative incentives that range from financial to life-fulfilling.
So firms are trying to push partners to take the leap with new and increasingly creative incentives that range from financial to life-fulfilling.
Roughly a third of lawyers in the U.S. are 55 or older, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of that 14% are over 65, the data show. It isn’t unusual to see lawyers work well into their 80s and even 90s.
That’s creating a bottleneck at some firms, stifling not just promotions but preventing younger ambitious partners from getting bigger cases and juicier work. It’s also compounding an unprecedented poaching spree of top performers across the top law firms, with competitors dangling lucrative compensation packages and senior positions and sometimes hiring away entire teams.
When six lawyers stunned the legal world by leaving Wachtell for Gibson Dunn recently, one of the reasons was a feeling that Wachtell wasn’t clearing the way for new leadership, according to people familiar with the matter, a characterization the firm disputes.
The problem of getting aging lawyers to retire is an old one. Some firms impose mandatory retirement ages, typically around 65, or offer generous pension packages. Others reduce the amount of equity in the firm partners hold, lowering the percentage of the total take-home pay in the division of firm profits.
Latham & Watkins, Morgan Lewis, Debevoise and other large firms have even hired consultants to help lawyers think about their next phase of life.
John Balsdon was one lawyer who took advantage of the program Latham offers, which is suggested for those nearing retirement age but not required by the firm.
During his 25-year career as a corporate lawyer, Balsdon regularly clocked 80-hour workweeks, clinching cross-border deals for global energy companies and doling out multibillion-dollar advice. He initially balked at the idea of retirement. “It’s in the DNA of lawyers to work,” he said.
But then he met with the team at Zelinka Parsons, a husband-and-wife consulting business that offers one-on-one counseling and group retreats in Tucson, Ariz., and has worked with Latham for over a decade. They pushed him to be a bit more introspective. He was asked to reflect on how many healthy years he had left and what he planned to do with them, two years at a time. At first, he struggled with relatively simple questions such as “How would you spend your first day of retirement?”
But he had a love for traveling and photography, and the consultants’ questions helped him realize he could funnel that passion to a second career. The firm helped him plan what it would take to get there.
He retired in December 2024 at 59 and now runs a business taking aerial photography from helicopters in remote locations around the world. His work was shown at a recent exhibition at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. Earlier this year, he broke a world record by traveling “cape to cape” from Nordkapp, Norway, to Cape Agulhas, South Africa, in 28 days.
Other recently retired lawyers who have worked with retirement consultants took left turns as screenwriters and volunteer paramedics, or have opened wineries and wedding venues. One started taking university courses in medieval cartography and early 20th-century Japanese art.
Kirsten Vasquez, head of lateral recruiting at Major, Lindsey & Africa, said it’s a tricky balance for firms to free up work for the next generation without risking losing clients who are loyal to longtime partners.
At some firms, the top business-generators are also the most successful and have critical client relationships. “Clients don’t ask how old my lawyer is,” Vasquez said.
But without sharing business, younger partners aren’t set up to inherit clients as smoothly. And law firms are eager to avoid situations where equity partners hold on to their positions while winding down their practice or taking less work, which can squeeze the finances of others down the ranks.
“The risks are inevitable and they plan for them rather than risk being surprised by them,” said Vasquez, of the firms putting resources toward retirement transitions. “They are doing this with some intention.”
Lisa Smith, a principal at Fairfax Associates, a consulting firm that offers guidance to firms on retirement transitions, said: “Sometimes people wait until it’s too late.”
Jim Barker, head of Latham’s retirement committee, which oversees employee benefits and partner transitions, said that the firm invests heavily in training new recruits as well as in guiding partners near the end of their careers to keep the firm “culturally young” as a business strategy. Latham, already one of the largest firms in the world, has grown rapidly in recent years.
The firm often offers various financial incentives for partners when they turn 55 to make retirement more appealing, in addition to counseling through Zelinka Parsons.
“We want to pour as much on the back end as the front end,” Barker said.
Before Elizabeth Zelinka Parsons, 58, founded her consulting firm in 2009 with her husband, David Parsons, she herself was a corporate lawyer. She worked at Milbank for a decade in Washington, D.C., and quit to help raise her children. “I was unprepared for how dislocating it ended up being,” she said. “I felt like someone with a superpower and didn’t know where to put it.”
Zelinka Parsons now has about a dozen large clients and holds 40 retreats a year.
Recently, the consulting firm has been fielding calls from major firms such as Mayer Brown that are considering the program to create space for younger partners. “There is a talent war out there. It’s easier to recruit them away where they can lead a practice,” Parsons said. “That trend is unmistakable.”
When lawyers first start talking, Parsons said, they often gravitate toward pursuits that are similar to what they have always done, such as sitting on a corporate board or taking a job in-house at a company.
Sven Völcker, a longtime top litigator at WilmerHale and later Latham who retired last year at 59, initially thought maybe he’d start an arbitration business.
But after retirement counseling, he took a course at the New York Film Academy and has since written a screenplay—a romantic comedy set at the intersection of an underground DJ scene and the legal world.
David Shapiro retired from Latham at 55 after three decades handling high-stakes real estate, financing and M&A deals. When Parsons asked him what he would do if he could be guaranteed success, he confessed his dream of becoming a Broadway producer.
The new dream started small: First, Shapiro started making connections in the theater scene in Chicago and investing in smaller plays. Within a few years, he co-produced “Hadestown” on Broadway, which won a Tony Award. That success helped him launch a production company that is working on the current revival of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Shapiro said people still ask him the pesky question: What do you do all day in retirement? He often replies that after years of tracking his time in six-minute increments, he is glad to no longer quantify how he spends it.
Write to Erin Mulvaney at erin.mulvaney@wsj.com