Leaders of rich nations are deeply unpopular. That spells trouble ahead.
Max Colchester , David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 13 Dec 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Summary
- If you are in charge of a slow-growing democracy, it’s not looking good right now. Almost no leader of an industrialized country has a net-positive approval rating.
LONDON—One lesson from an unprecedented year of elections around the world is that voters in industrialized countries are particularly unhappy, ready to boot unpopular leaders out of office and making it more difficult for politicians in power to enact bold programs of change.
