Leaked US-Russia call sets off global game of clue: Who did it—and why?
David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Nov 2025, 07:04 am IST
Summary
Diplomats and amateur sleuths are chasing questions of means and motive, including who had the capacity to eavesdrop on a call between top officials and who would benefit the most from leaking the conversation?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
LONDON—A leaked telephone conversation between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and a top Russian official over how to get their respective bosses to revive a moribund Ukraine peace process sparked a global game of Clue on Wednesday in the search for whodunnit.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story