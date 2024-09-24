Lebanese flee homes as Israeli strikes targeting Hezbollah intensify
SummaryThe Israeli military launched dozens more airstrikes following one of the worst bouts of bloodshed between Israel and Hezbollah since their monthlong conflict in 2006.
Thousands of Lebanese are fleeing their homes in the country’s south as Israel intensifies its military campaign against Hezbollah, raising fears of an all-out war a day after a barrage of strikes killed hundreds in the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more