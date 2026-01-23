Led by Nvidia, the AI industry has plans to reindustrialise America

BEFORE CO-FOUNDING Nvidia, the pioneer of artificial-intelligence (AI) chips, Jensen Huang was a busboy at Denny’s, a restaurant chain. He playfully reminded people of this on October 28th while delivering water to panellists at his firm’s first big jamboree in Washington, DC. From busboy to billionaire, Mr Huang is now also in service to President Donald Trump. Shortly after he made a keynote speech peppered with tributes to the president, he flew to South Korea to accompany him as he prepared for trade talks with China.