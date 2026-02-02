Lessons from the frontiers of AI adoption
Why coders and call-centre agents are especially vulnerable to the technology
It is becoming ever more common for bosses to talk up their artificial-intelligence efforts while wielding the axe. Last month Enrique Lores, chief executive of hP, said that the computer manufacturer would cut around 5,000 jobs within three years as it embeds “AI in everything we do". The same day Marguerite Bérard, boss of ABN Amro, a Dutch bank, unveiled sweeping lay-offs of her own, declaring that her company was “embracing AI to improve client services and reduce costs". According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an employment firm, AI was cited as a cause in a fifth of the lay-offs announced by American companies in October.