Lessons from the frontiers of AI adoption

The links between coding and customer service offer clues as to where AI adoption may take off next. Junior bankers and lawyers, who are less numerous but handsomely paid, are already in startups’ sights. What is more, the cost of using AI is plummeting as models and hardware become more efficient, which may lead to a wider range of fields being targeted. At the same time, big businesses are busily sorting out their siloed, disorganised data, which should help with developing custom tools for white-collar workers. The AI of tomorrow will probably be both more specialised and more widespread. When that happens, bosses who blame the technology for lay-offs may no longer strain credulity.