Lessons from the Wall Street crash of 1929

For the most part, readers are left to draw their own parallels between 1929 and 2025. There are some concerning ones. By the end of the 1920s, consumer credit in the form of instalment finance—the precursor to today’s “buy now, pay later"—was rampant. Investing in stocks had changed from a game for a monied elite to a national pastime, spreading the pain to a far broader group. Many had accumulated margin debt to invest, and were left nursing not just losses but hefty loan repayments. The exposure of American households reached a record high this year, with margin debt rising to near-record levels relative to the size of the economy.