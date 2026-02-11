Life in Cuba is grinding to a halt under US oil blockade
Vera Bergengruen , Deborah Acosta , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Feb 2026, 06:58 am IST
Summary
The Communist Caribbean island is in crisis as airlines cancel flights, hotels close and authorities furlough workers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Daily life in Cuba is grinding to a halt under a U.S. campaign to block the island’s oil imports, drawing international criticism that the Trump administration is pushing the island toward a humanitarian crisis with no clear endgame.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story