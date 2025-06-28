Life in Iran after the strikes: Executions, arrests and paranoia
Sudarsan Raghavan , Sune Engel Rasmussen , Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 Jun 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Security forces emerge from hiding to set up checkpoints, hunt for moles and tell residents to watch their neighbors for spies.
As soon as U.S. and Israeli bombs stopped raining down on Iran, the country’s theocratic leaders and the security forces emerged from their bunkers and began waging a new campaign—this time against their own people, targeting alleged spies, dissidents and opposition figures.
