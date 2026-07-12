In February, Politico asked Lindsey Graham, a senator from South Carolina, what he wanted his political legacy to be. “That I spoke up, shared my thoughts, creatively put together coalitions that moved the ball,” he said. Mr Graham was gearing up for what was expected to be a smooth re-election campaign in November, having held his Senate seat since 2003. When the journalist noted that Mr Graham had already had a long career in Washington, he pushed back, saying it was “not long enough”.
Lindsey Graham represented the arc of his party
SummaryThe Republican Party’s transformation under Donald Trump over the past decade can be traced through Lindsey Graham’s words.
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