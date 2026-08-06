LinkedIn Wants Users to Lean Less on AI. Maybe a Lot Less.

LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.
LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.
To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.
To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.
Nearly every social platform has taken steps to constrain the rapid growth of AI-generated content, primarily through automated labeling tools with uneven track records. The issue is more critical for LinkedIn than social-media firms that focus on entertainment and familiar connections, because the company positions itself as an invaluable source of information and career opportunities for its 1 billion-plus members.