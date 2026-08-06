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LinkedIn Wants Users to Lean Less on AI. Maybe a Lot Less.

Patrick Coffee, WSJ
4 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:34 PM IST
LinkedIn recently introduced a ‘seems like AI slop’ button for users who encounter suspiciously generic content.
LinkedIn recently introduced a ‘seems like AI slop’ button for users who encounter suspiciously generic content.
Summary

The platform recently introduced an anti-slop button and soon will let users know when others think they’re starting to sound like bots.

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LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.

LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.

To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.

To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.

Nearly every social platform has taken steps to constrain the rapid growth of AI-generated content, primarily through automated labeling tools with uneven track records. The issue is more critical for LinkedIn than social-media firms that focus on entertainment and familiar connections, because the company positions itself as an invaluable source of information and career opportunities for its 1 billion-plus members.

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Meet the Author

Patrick Coffee

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalLinkedIn Wants Users to Lean Less on AI. Maybe a Lot Less.

LinkedIn Wants Users to Lean Less on AI. Maybe a Lot Less.

Patrick Coffee, WSJ
4 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:34 PM IST
LinkedIn recently introduced a ‘seems like AI slop’ button for users who encounter suspiciously generic content.
LinkedIn recently introduced a ‘seems like AI slop’ button for users who encounter suspiciously generic content.
Summary

The platform recently introduced an anti-slop button and soon will let users know when others think they’re starting to sound like bots.

Gift this article

LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.

LinkedIn, for the record, is well aware of the slop.

To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.

To stem the flow of artificially-produced “thought leadership” and other content on its platform, the professional networking company last month began allowing users to report suspect posts and commentary with a “seems like AI slop” button.

Nearly every social platform has taken steps to constrain the rapid growth of AI-generated content, primarily through automated labeling tools with uneven track records. The issue is more critical for LinkedIn than social-media firms that focus on entertainment and familiar connections, because the company positions itself as an invaluable source of information and career opportunities for its 1 billion-plus members.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Patrick Coffee

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalLinkedIn Wants Users to Lean Less on AI. Maybe a Lot Less.
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