LinkedIn’s unlikely role in the AI race
The Economist , The Economist 7 min read 02 Dec 2025, 02:47 pm IST
Summary
People are using the social network differently. It is using them differently, too
Congratulate LinkedIn on its work anniversary! Next month the business world’s favourite social network will turn 22. The 1.1bn users of LinkedIn—which is a year older than even Facebook—can celebrate two decades of humblebrags, motivational quotes and automated congratulations from long-forgotten acquaintances. Microsoft, its owner, can meanwhile toast a canny acquisition. Since the tech giant bought LinkedIn eight years ago, for $26bn, the platform’s annual revenue has grown from $3bn to $17bn.
