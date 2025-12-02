LinkedIn’s unlikely role in the AI race

As LinkedIn gets to use Microsoft’s AI technology, Microsoft gets to use the data that LinkedIn’s tests generate. It is a “symbiotic relationship", says Mr Shapero: “These models that are being built are incredibly powerful, but they’re most powerful when you combine them with very specific data." LinkedIn’s rich demographic information could give Microsoft insights into not only which AI features work, but also what kind of users engage with them. “The reason why Microsoft is better positioned than its hyperscaler peers—Amazon, Google, etc—is not simply, as some people argue, because of OpenAI…They’ve also had an enormous amount of lessons learned from all the places in which they themselves are using the technology," says Mr Moerdler.