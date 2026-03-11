Liquefied natural gas: the overlooked economic chokepoint

The question about speed of recovery is a bit more tractable. Natural gas at the wellhead can be flicked back on like oil. LNG cannot. Because the stuff needs to be cooled to 160°C below freezing to turn into a liquid, QatarEnergy can economically stockpile no more than five days’ worth of production. Tankers and liquefaction equipment are designed for high utilisation over long stretches of time, notes S&P Global, a research firm. After being switched off, they too must be cooled back down, explains Anne-Sophie Corbeau of Columbia University. Different bits of kit must also be restarted one after another rather than at the same time. And although QatarEnergy has dozens of tankers, it has only a few jetties from which to load them. As a result, experts say, it would typically take a fortnight to liquefy and load the first cargoes. Reaching full capacity may take anywhere between four and six weeks.