Lisa Cook, the Fed governor at the centre of a firestorm

As her academic career unfolded, Cook’s interest returned back home to the racial divisions of the Deep South. She began trawling historical records to explain divergent economic outcomes between white and Black Americans. Several of her papers focus on lynching, an example of the violence that she and other researchers have argued hindered economic opportunities for generations of Black people in the 19th and 20th centuries. In a 2017 paper, she used a comprehensive historical data set to make the case that lynching was more common in areas with more racial segregation.