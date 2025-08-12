Lithium bulls getting ahead of themselves on China supply cut
Summary
The rally in shares of lithium producers has run too hard, too fast, analysts say, as there remains a lot the market doesn’t know about how future lithium output may be affected in China.
The suspension of a big mine in China may be breathing new life into a depressed global lithium market, but the accompanying rally in shares of lithium producers has run too hard, too fast, analysts say.
