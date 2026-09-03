Longer Middle East deployments strain U.S. forces as Iran conflict drags on

When the U.S. launched its campaign against Iran six months ago, Pete Hegseth promised a quick, decisive blow that would avoid a long entanglement. Now, our reporting shows the Pentagon is quietly extending troop deployments, signaling the conflict could drag well into 2027. It’s part of an open-ended military strategy designed to give President Trump options in the war. But the move is putting a significant strain on servicemembers and their families—and creating a maintenance backlog that could take years to unwind. The Pentagon’s all-in approach comes as Trump sends mixed signals on what comes next.