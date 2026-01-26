Longing to stop working? Retiring early creates its own stresses.

For more than 22 years, Peter Sanchez Guarda worked as an attorney for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. But when a buyout at the end of 2024 allowed him to retire at 53 with both his pension and health insurance, he jumped at the opportunity. He spent his free time globe-trotting, fixing things around the house and starting a YouTube channel where he explains the ins and outs of financial law. But Sanchez Guarda describes himself as a type A person, and said that you can’t just switch that personality off once you stop working.