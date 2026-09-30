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Long-term treasuries could be a good contrarian bet

Andrew Bary, Barrons
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 03:00 PM IST
The seal of the US Treasury Department is seen
The seal of the US Treasury Department is seen (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Summary

Bonds that mature in 20 to 30 years could offer competitive returns if equity market returns cool.

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An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.

An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.

There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.

There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.

Losses have accelerated recently as the yield on the 30-year Treasury has risen almost a half percentage point to 5.6% in the past month.

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Topics

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HomeGlobalLong-term treasuries could be a good contrarian bet

Long-term treasuries could be a good contrarian bet

Andrew Bary, Barrons
4 min read30 Sep 2026, 03:00 PM IST
The seal of the US Treasury Department is seen
The seal of the US Treasury Department is seen (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Summary

Bonds that mature in 20 to 30 years could offer competitive returns if equity market returns cool.

Gift this article

An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.

An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.

There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.

There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.

Losses have accelerated recently as the yield on the 30-year Treasury has risen almost a half percentage point to 5.6% in the past month.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalLong-term treasuries could be a good contrarian bet
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