Long-term treasuries could be a good contrarian bet

An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.
An intriguing contrarian play is long-term bonds maturing in 20 to 30 years.
There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.
There are few fans of the sector, and the negatives are many. They include intractable federal budget deficits, inflation around 3%, and heavy corporate borrowing for data centers to fuel the artificial intelligence boom.
Losses have accelerated recently as the yield on the 30-year Treasury has risen almost a half percentage point to 5.6% in the past month.