Louvre skimped on security to spend on art in years before heist, says auditor
Summary
A report found the museum spent nearly four times as much on expanding its collection as it did on maintaining and protecting it.
PARIS—France’s state auditor issued a searing assessment of the Louvre Museum’s finances on Thursday, alleging its management prioritized the acquisition of new artworks over the maintenance and security of its existing collection.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story