Lula clings to power in Brazil election upset

The leftist leader, just two days away from turning 81, won 51.8% of the vote against 48.2% for Bolsonaro, electoral authorities said with over 99% of the votes counted. Da Silva became the first presidential candidate in Brazil’s modern democratic history to lose the first round of voting but win the runoff. His adversary was the eldest son of Jair Bolsonaro, a bitter rival who served as president and was convicted of trying to overturn da Silva’s 2022 victory.