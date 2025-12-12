Lululemon’s Chief Executive Calvin McDonald to depart next month
Summary
The athletic gear maker has been under pressure from its founder to make changes to reverse its “loss of cool.”
Lululemon Athletica Chief Executive Calvin McDonald will step down in January, according to the athletic gear maker, which has been under pressure from its founder to make changes to reverse its “loss of cool."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story